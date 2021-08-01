Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.08% of Agilysys worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilysys by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 58,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

