Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,407 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,175,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 866,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AA stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.