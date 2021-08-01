Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALX opened at $278.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.09. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

