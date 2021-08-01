Algorand Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $76.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00213943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00033390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.34 or 0.02586798 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,621,937,392 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,513,433 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

