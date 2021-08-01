Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.82. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

