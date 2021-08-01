Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.
ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $157.98.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
