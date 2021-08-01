Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $62,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

