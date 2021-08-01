Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $735.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

