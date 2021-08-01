Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

ALLE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $136.60. 571,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

