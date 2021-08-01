Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

