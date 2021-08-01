Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78.
In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
