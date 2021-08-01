Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 484,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

