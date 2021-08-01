Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

