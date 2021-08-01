Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,553.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 96.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

