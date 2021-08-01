Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,000.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,478.83. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

