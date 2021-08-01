alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in July

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,905.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $20.80 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

