Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

