Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 432,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,922,360 shares.The stock last traded at $30.70 and had previously closed at $31.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

Get Altice USA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.