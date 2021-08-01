Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.30 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

