Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%.

Shares of AMADY opened at $65.61 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

