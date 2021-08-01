Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,020.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

