Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,020.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.
AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,954,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
