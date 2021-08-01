Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.