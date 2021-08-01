Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

