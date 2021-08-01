American Financial Group (AFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.34. American Financial Group has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.