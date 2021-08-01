American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

AFG stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

