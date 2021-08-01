American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $170.11 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

