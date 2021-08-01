Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,937 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

