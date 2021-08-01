Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $126.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.65.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

