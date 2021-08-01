Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,397 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

