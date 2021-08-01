Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

UDR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

