Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.