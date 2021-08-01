Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 2,105 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $156.69 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

