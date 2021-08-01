Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 42,812 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

