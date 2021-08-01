Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,056 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

NYSE XPO opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

