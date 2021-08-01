Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.17. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

