Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of TPI Composites worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in TPI Composites by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

Shares of TPIC opened at $39.14 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

