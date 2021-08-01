Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 57.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $4,987,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,780. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

MTH opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

