Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

