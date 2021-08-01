Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.00. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $156.69 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

