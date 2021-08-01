Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 138.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

