Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,609 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,204.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.60, a PEG ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.