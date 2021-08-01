Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56. Facebook posted earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $14.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.95. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

