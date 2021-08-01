Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. GoPro posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.