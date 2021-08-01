Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $159.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $711.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 590,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,919. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

