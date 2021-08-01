Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.