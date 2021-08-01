Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $232.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.00. The company had a trading volume of 343,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,331. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

