Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $113.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $456.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $475.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.64 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.