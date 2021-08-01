Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.55 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

