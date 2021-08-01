Analysts Offer Predictions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE:ABG opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

