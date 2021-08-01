Analysts Set Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target at $1.43

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

CELTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

