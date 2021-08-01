Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $73.38

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 51,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $90,795,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

