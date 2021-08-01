Analysts Set Expectations for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

